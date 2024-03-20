×
Tags: john mellencamp | concert | heckler | toledo

John Mellencamp Confronts Heckler, Ends Show Early

By    |   Wednesday, 20 March 2024 12:13 PM EDT

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp ended a concert early Sunday in Toledo, Ohio, due to persistent interruptions from hecklers in the audience.

The incident took place at the Stranahan Theater, when Mellencamp was interrupted while telling a story from the stage, according to Cleveland.com.

A TikTok video capturing the moment shows Mellencamp responding to an unseen audience member who yells from the crowd that he should "play some music."

Mellencamp directly confronts the heckler and instructs a member of the concert staff to bring the individual to him after the show.

"What do you think I've been doing, you [expletive]?" Mellencamp is heard saying in the TikTok video. "Here's the thing, man. You don't know me. You don't [expletive] know me. Hey, Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show."

Mellencamp resumes his story, but another audience member interrupts, urging him to play the hit song "Authority Song" from his 1983 album "Uh-Huh."

"Guys, I can stop this show right now and just go home," Mellencamp responds. "Tell you what I'm going to do. Since you've been so wonderful, I'm going to cut about 10 songs out of the show. Here we go."

After launching into his hit "Jack & Diane," Mellencamp abruptly stops and says, "Know what? Show's over," as heard in the TikTok video, before walking off stage.

According to reports, Mellencamp resumed the performance after about five minutes and sang several more songs after the removal of the heckler. He also reportedly responded to another heckler by suggesting that the audience member "should go back to kindergarten."

Mellencamp has encountered hecklers at his shows before. 

In March 2023, during a concert in Grand Prairie, Texas, Ultimate Classic Rock reported that he instructed the audience to let him handle the entertainment. 

"This is the quiet part, so keep your [expletive] mouth shut," he told the crowd. When a woman shouted out the singer's name, Mellencamp retorted, "What did I just [expletive] say? But thank you."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


