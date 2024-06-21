Jane Fonda Remembers Donald Sutherland: Loved Working Together

Jane Fonda is paying tribute to her late costar and former partner, Donald Sutherland.

The "M*A*S*H" director died Thursday at age 88 after a "long illness," according to the New York Post.

Fonda and Sutherland dated while filming the 1971 hit "Klute." In the movie, Fonda played Bree Daniels, a call girl, and Sutherland played John Klute, a detective she helps in a missing persons case. The role earned Fonda an Oscar for best actress.

Taking to Instagram, Fonda, 86, wrote that she was "stunned" to hear of Sutherland's death.

"He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together," Fonda wrote. The post featured a black-and-white photo from the set of the film.

"In this photo we are on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula. Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971," she added. "I am heartbroken."

The pair found themselves starring together again in 1973’s "Steelyard Blues."

Sutherland was married to Lois Hardwick from 1959 until 1966. He has twins, Kiefer and Rachel, aged 57, with ex-wife Shirley Douglas, whom he divorced in 1970 after four years of marriage. In 1972, he married his third wife, Francine Racette, and they have three children: Roeg, 50, Rossif, 45, and Angus, 41.

Kiefer announced Sutherland's death Thursday on X.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film," he wrote.

"Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that," he concluded. "A life well lived."