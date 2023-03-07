×
Jamie Lee Curtis: Oscar Dinner Past My Bedtime

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 07 March 2023 11:53 AM EST

Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend the upcoming Oscar nominees' dinner because she will be asleep while her fellow A-listers gather.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, Curtis — who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — admitted that she turned down an invitation because it was past her bedtime. 

"I'm going to tell you a secret right now," Curtis, 64, said on the red carpet, according to People. "There is a nominees dinner, an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 p.m., and I have declined.

"Now, you might say, Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined. Why? Because mommy goes to bed early.

"Because 7:30 p.m. is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There is nothing good happening with me after 9 p.m. Nothing, zero!"

At the Independent Spirit Awards, Curtis also talked to People about being nominated for the same Academy Awards category as her mother, Janet Leigh. 

"You know, I didn't think about that," she said. "I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen. Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link. It's a lineage link."

Curtis' own nomination comes more than 60 years after her mother was nominated in the same category for her work in "Psycho." As People noted, a year earlier, Curtis' father, Tony Curtis, also received a nomination in the best actor category for "The Defiant Ones."

"Now, yes, I have my own legacy and my own life," she said. "But my life, which is my real life, and the fantasy life of showoff business, is not something that I sort of put much attention to."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


