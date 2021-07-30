Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Daughter Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis has proudly announced that her youngest child is a transgender woman.

In an interview with AARP, the "Halloween" star described how she and her husband Christopher Guest, who adopted Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

It helped Curtis to overcome one of her "old ideas" that gender is fixed. Now Ruby, who is a computer gaming editor, is engaged and planning to get married next year at a wedding Curtis said she will officiate. Looking down the line, Curtis added that she hoped there would be grandchildren.

Also in the interview, Curtis spoke about recovering from addiction. Had she not entered recovery, Curtis said she would be "dead for sure." Through sobriety, she found a new identity that she desperately wanted — one of a "sober person" who is "flawed, contradictory, broken and redeemed."

Curtis has been open about her addiction before in an interview with Variety. She traced her struggles back to a routine surgery she had undergone to "remove the puffiness" from her eyes. That was when she was first introduced to Vicodin.

What ensued was a lengthy battle that ended in 1999, after she read an article in Esquire about a writer's addiction to painkillers. It inspired her to attend recovery meetings, which she stuck to even when filming on location.

"I have attended recovery meetings all over this world. I was probably about nine months sober when I made 'Freaky Friday.'" Curtis said.

"I put a big sign up by the catering truck, and it said, 'Recovery meeting in Jamie’s trailer every day.' I left the door open and didn’t know if anybody would show up," she continued. "We ended up calling it the Mobile Home Recovery Meeting. It was probably my favorite grouping of sobriety that I’ve ever participated in. I’ve participated in groups all over the world, but there was something about the cross section of ages and genders and jobs and races, and it was profound."

