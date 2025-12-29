Jamie Lee Curtis' Mom Wouldn't Let Her Audition for 'The Exorcist'

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she was nearly considered for a lead role in "The Exorcist" years before her rise to prominence in "Halloween," but the opportunity was declined by her mother, actor Janet Leigh, who chose to keep her daughter out of the film.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Curtis said the decision came when she was about 12 years old after producer Ray Stark, a friend of Leigh, expressed interest in having her audition for the role of Regan MacNeil in William Friedkin's 1973 horror film.

Stark was producing the adaptation of William Peter Blatty's novel and believed Curtis might be suitable for the part.

"He called my mom and said, 'Hey, I'm producing the movie of the book The Exorcist. Will you let Jamie audition for it?'" Curtis recalled.

She said Stark had likely met her at a social gathering and thought she might fit the role based on her personality.

Curtis said her mother's decision was driven by a desire to protect her childhood.

Speaking directly to Barrymore, who began acting at a young age, Curtis said, "My mom really wanted me to have — thank God — a childhood, which I understand you didn't get. You didn't get that option."

The role ultimately went to Linda Blair, whose performance as the possessed Regan became one of the most recognizable in horror film history.

Blair later reprised the character in 1977's "Exorcist II: The Heretic" and appeared in a comedic send-up of the franchise in the 1990 film "Repossessed," opposite Leslie Nielsen.

"The Exorcist" franchise has since expanded to six films, along with a Fox TV series that aired from 2016 to 2017.

A new reboot is in development, with Scarlett Johansson attached to star in the project. The project is being written and directed by Mike Flanagan and produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

Curtis, now 67, reflected on her long career earlier this month while discussing the possibility of retirement.

Speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere of her film "Ella McCay," she said she previously announced retirement multiple times without following through.

"I am done self-retiring. But no, of course I'll retire," Curtis said at the Dec. 9 event.

She referenced a recent interview with "Today" host Willie Geist, noting that the context behind her comments about retirement was rooted in her parents' experiences in Hollywood.

She explained that Leigh and her father, actor Tony Curtis, enjoyed major stardom but later struggled as opportunities diminished with age.

"They were mega, mega in their era," she said.

Jamie Lee Curtis said she watched both of her parents lose opportunities to act as they aged, an experience she described as heartbreaking.

She has continued to work steadily in recent years, including her Oscar-winning performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," while acknowledging that her career will eventually come to an end on her own terms.