Remark Prompted Jamie Lee Curtis' Plastic Surgery

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis said she had plastic surgery in the 1980s after a cinematographer refused to film her for a movie because of her appearance.

The movie in question was 1985's "Perfect," which is directed by James Bridges and co-starring John Travolta, Variety reported.

"I took it very seriously as an actor," Curtis, 66, said in an interview with "60 Minutes."

In "Perfect," Curtis plays an aerobic instructor who meets a journalist (Travolta) as he investigates fitness clubs. During filming, the cinematographer took issue with Curtis' appearance.

"He was like, 'I am not shooting her today because her eyes are baggy.' I was 25. For him to say that was very embarrassing. As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery," she said.

Asked about the surgery and how it went, Curtis said, "Not well."

"That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26. I regretted it immediately and have regretted it since," she said. "[I regret it] way more now because I've become a really public advocate to women to say, 'You're gorgeous and perfect the way you are.'

"It was not a good thing for me to do. ... They give you painkillers. I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opioid. Drank a little bit. I was very quiet and private about it. But it became a dependency, for sure."

Curtis has been candid about her 26-year sobriety journey.

"I was probably about nine months sober when I made 'Freaky Friday,'" Curtis told Variety in 2019. "I put a big sign up by the catering truck, and it said, 'Recovery meeting in Jamie's trailer every day.' I left the door open and didn't know if anybody would show up.

"We ended up calling it the mobile home recovery meeting. It was probably my favorite grouping of sobriety that I've ever participated in. I've participated in groups all over the world, but there was something about the cross section of ages and genders and jobs and races, and it was profound."