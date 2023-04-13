Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering a "medical emergency" on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by the Academy Award winner's daughter, Corinne Foxx, who issued a statement on Instagram Wednesday on behalf of the Foxx family.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement added. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Most recently, Jamie Foxx was seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie "Back In Action." The film also stars Cameron Diaz and marks her return to acting after exiting the industry following her appearance on 2014's "Annie" remake, which also starred Jamie Foxx.

A source previously revealed to People that the 55-year-old actor played a vital role in getting Diaz to make another movie.

"When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," said the source.

Diaz has been open about her decision to retire from Hollywood, previously revealing that things were getting too "intense" and her personal life was suffering.

"I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind," Diaz said in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for her "In Goop Health: The Sessions" series in 2020. "I didn't really make any space for my personal life."

Diaz admitted she felt "peace" when she quit showbiz because it allowed her to take care of herself. She explained that acting required handing over control of her life and time, which prevented her from focusing on her relationships with friends and family.