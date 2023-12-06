Jamie Foxx Admits He Couldn't Walk After Medical Scare

Jamie Foxx is reflecting on the unspecified medical emergency he suffered earlier this year, which he has now revealed left him unable to walk.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian made the remarks Monday during an acceptance speech delivered at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," Foxx said as he accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in "The Burial," according to People. "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too ... ," he added.

Foxx then expressed his appreciation for life, saying, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."

"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost ... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," he continued.

"I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light!" Fox went on to joke. "It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin' 'C'mon, now.' "

During his speech, Foxx thanked his family for their support and acknowledged celebrity friends in the audience such as Lenny Kravitz, Fantasia and Taraji P Henson, saying, "You need somebody like that in your corner."

Concluding his speech, Foxx added, "I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus.' "

Foxx suffered the "medical complication" back in April, which led to several weeks of hospitalization. Information about the ordeal has been limited since then.

Despite being in Atlanta for the filming of the Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz at the time, reports clarified that the incident did not take place on set.

In July, Foxx opened up about the experience on Instagram.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever, go through," Foxx said, adding that although he knew people wanted to see him amid his recovery, "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He expressed gratitude to his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, as well as to God and the medical professionals who saved his life.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. ... And y'all know they kept it air tight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these," he said.