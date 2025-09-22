James Van Der Beek Drops Out of 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion Amid Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek will not attend the "Dawson’s Creek" reunion charity event in New York on Monday, citing health complications linked to his ongoing cancer treatment.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday, the 48-year-old actor said he had been sidelined by two stomach viruses and was unable to travel for the performance. Van Der Beek, who revealed a stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024, described the setback as "gutting" but expressed gratitude to those supporting the cause.

"This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January," he wrote. "Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."

The one-night event at the Richard Rodgers Theatre will feature a live reading of the show’s pilot episode to raise funds for the nonprofit F Cancer, People reported. Cast members returning include Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.

Van Der Beek announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda will take his place, joking that the Broadway star was a "ridiculously overqualified replacement" and noting that his children would consider the "Hamilton" creator "an upgrade."

"Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room," he added. "Shine some on my family. I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin."

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed in a comment on the post that she and the couple’s children will attend in his place.

The reunion is directed by Jason Moore and produced by Carl Ogawa, Moore, Williams, Thomas Kail, Maggie Brohn, Kevin Williamson and Greg Berlanti. The original WB drama aired for six seasons between 1998 and 2003.

James Van Der Beek has spoken openly about his health challenges over the past year. In July, he told NBC’s Today show that managing cancer had become "a full-time job," describing the experience as filled with "ups and downs and so many unknowns." He said lifestyle adjustments, including yoga, a ketogenic diet and more rest, had become central to his treatment.

In an earlier interview with People, he encouraged others facing similar struggles to be patient with themselves.

"Miracles do happen — and they happen all the time," he said. "It’s scary at the onset. It’s overwhelming. Go easy on yourself. You got this."