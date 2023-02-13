Rumors Squelched That Clooney Will Reprise Batman Role

James Gunn dismissed speculation that George Clooney will reprise his role as Batman.

The rumors emerged after journalist Grace Randolph wrote in a tweet that she heard a "former Batman" will cameo at the end of the upcoming film "The Flash," and that he will "potentially stick around" as the new, permanent Batman.

Theorizing that Clooney was the actor to make the cameo, fans on Twitter asked Gunn, who now shares the role of studio head at DC Studios with Peter Safran, to confirm the rumors.

"Is it true you're casting George Clooney as the new main DCU Batman?" one follower asked in response to a photo Gunn posted to Twitter of a smiling dog.

"Absolutely Not," the director replied.

Another fan asked if the role would be taken by someone who has portrayed Batman before.

"Does this mean we're still getting an actor who has already Batman or [are we] getting a new actor all together?" the fan asked.

Several actors, including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, and most recently Robert Pattinson, have tackled the role of Bruce Wayne.

In reply to the fan's question, Gunn wrote just two words: "New Actor."

Just over a week ago, Gunn spoke candidly about the evolution of DC Studios as well as his future plans since taking over as co-CEO with Safran at the end of 2022 in a video released on his Instagram page.

"As many of you know, DC has been disconnected from film and television for a long time. It's one of our jobs, mine and Peter's, to come in and make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming and animation," Gunn said. "That the characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works within one story.

"And if something is outside of that, like Matt Reeves's Batman, or Todd Phillips Joker, or Teen Titans Go!, it is clearly labeled as DC Elseworld — outside of the mainstream of DCU continuity."

Gunn went on to discuss several projects in the works and mapped out a plan for DC Studios that spanned the next eight to 10 years, with the first chapter being called "Gods and Monsters."

"I've loved the DC characters since I was a child. They're incredibly important to me. I knew this was a once-in-a-lifestyle opportunity to do something very different," Gunn said.

"Storytelling is always king. That is all that matters to us. And I want to be true to those stories, true to you guys, and really give you something different than you've ever seen before."