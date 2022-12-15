Henry Cavill Says He Won't Return as Superman

Actor Henry Cavill said he will not reprise his role as Superman in the new film currently being written by James Gunn, DC Studios' new co-chairman.

Cavill in October told The Hollywood Reporter that he was looking forward to playing an "enormously joyful" Superman and that he was "very excited" about Gunn being hired. But on Wednesday, Cavill shared the "sad news" that he will no longer wear the cape.



Cavill had played Superman since the 2013 film "Man of Steel."

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote on Instagram. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Gunn's new film will focus on the younger years of Superman when he was posing as reporter Clark Kent. Gunn, director-turned-label-chief, announced the news in a tweet Wednesday, saying he and co-chair, Peter Safran were "over the moon" about several new projects.

"Among those on the slate is Superman," Gunn wrote. "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was revealed that DC Studios' "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins will no longer work on a third film in the franchise. She responded to the news by denying allegations that she had quit.

"I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me," she said, according to the Guardian. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."