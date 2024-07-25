WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james bond | actor | retirement | george lazenby

James Bond Star George Lazenby Announces Retirement

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 11:08 AM EDT

George Lazenby, renowned for his role as James Bond in the 1969 film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," has announced his retirement from acting.

In an update Thursday, the 84-year-old actor shared that "getting older has taken its toll." His message came in a heartfelt post on X in which he reflected on his career, calling it a "fun ride" while sharing his hopes to spend more time with his family.

"This hasn't been an easy decision but it's time to announce my retirement from work," he said.

"Therefore, I won't be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today. It's been a fun ride but getting older is no fun."

Lazenby went on to thank his manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, "for helping me since 2013," noting that he was "the best representative I ever had."

"I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. I sincerely thank everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George xx," he said.

Lazenby was the second actor to play the famous MI6 agent James Bond, following Sean Connery. Lazenby only played the role for a short time before Connery returned for "Diamonds Are Forever" in 1971, Deadline reported.

Acclaimed filmmakers including Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh however, have sung their praise for Lazenby's performance in the film, the Daily Mail reported.

Lazenby stood out because he was the second actor to portray Agent 007 and at age 29, he was the youngest, the outlet noted, adding that he received $50K for the film.

He was offered a contract for six more Bond movies but turned it down on the advice of his agent, Ronan O'Rahilly, the Daily Mail reported.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
George Lazenby, renowned for his role as James Bond in the 1969 film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," has announced his retirement from acting.
james bond, actor, retirement, george lazenby
302
2024-08-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved