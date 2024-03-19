Report: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Formally Offered Role as James Bond

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role of James Bond, according to U.K.'s The Sun.

Citing sources, the outlet reported that the "Bullet Train" actor, 33, is expected to sign a contract this week, with EON Productions, which makes the 007 films, said to be preparing to start shooting later this year.

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," one insider told The Sun.

"As far as EON is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement," the insider added.

If he agrees to the offer, the actor will assume the role previously held by Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond in five movies over a period of 15 years.

Last week Taylor-Johnson vaguely addressed speculation that he would be taking on the role of Bond in the franchise.

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment," he said.

This is not the first time claims have been floated that the actor was being considered to star as the next 007 agent.

Last year the Daily Mail, citing a report by Puck News, reported that he had met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and secretly auditioned for the role the previous year. Another insider made similar claims in an interview with The Sun at the time.

"Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara loved him," the source said. "He is now one of the front-runners.”

A second source claimed at the time that Taylor-Johnson had "impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise's famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal."

The source added: "Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalog of action films," according to the Daily Mail.