Report: Jackson Browne's Son Died From Fentanyl, Meth

Ethan Browne, the oldest son of musician Jackson Browne, died from the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Tuesday, ruling the death an accident, according to People.

Ethan Browne, an actor and model, was found unresponsive at his home on Nov. 25 and was pronounced dead the same day. He was 52.

Jackson Browne, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee known for songs including "Running on Empty," confirmed his son's death in a statement shared on Facebook the next day.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away," the statement read. "We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

Ethan Browne was the child of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, who married in 1975. Major died by suicide when Ethan Browne was still young, leaving Jackson Browne to raise his son as a single parent during the early years of his career.

In a May 1974 interview with Rolling Stone that focused on songwriting, touring, and fatherhood, the magazine described Jackson Browne briefly stepping away from a concert to spend time with his infant son. During the interview, Jackson Browne spoke about his connection to his child.

"I love it when he laughs," he said at the time. "His little voice. His little throat."

He also explained his desire to become a father.

"I wanted a baby 'cause I wanted to be a baby. I play with him all the time; there's something pure about it. Look at all those expressions he's got. He's a real kick in the a--," Jackson Browne said.

Ethan Browne appeared alongside his father on the cover of Rolling Stone as a newborn, an image that became one of the publication's more recognizable celebrity family portraits.

As an adult, Ethan Browne established a career in entertainment and fashion. He worked as a model, appearing in campaigns for designers including Isaac Mizrahi, and later expanded into acting and music. He founded Spinside Records, an imprint under his father's independent label, Inside Recordings.

Ethan Browne also appeared on screen, including a role opposite Kate Hudson in the 2004 film "Raising Helen."

In a 2022 interview with Tru Rock Revival, Jackson Browne spoke about his pride in his son, particularly in his role as a parent.

"Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man," Jackson Browne said. "I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life."

Jackson Browne has another son, Ryan Browne, 43, from his former marriage to Lynne Sweeney.