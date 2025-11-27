Jackson Browne's Son Ethan Dead at 52

Jackson Browne has confirmed the death of his son, Ethan Browne, who was found unresponsive at his home on Nov. 25, 2025. Ethan Browne, an actor, model, and DJ, was 52.

The singer confirmed his son's death in a shared family statement on his official Instagram account.

"It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away," the statement read. "We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

Ethan Browne was Jackson Browne's only child with actor and model Phyllis Major, who died by suicide in 1976 when Ethan Browne was a toddler.

Ethan Browne first appeared alongside his father in the public eye at six months old, when they were featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, according to Deadline.

Jackson Browne, already an established songwriter at the time, was widely known for his work with Nico, the Eagles, including contributing to "Take It Easy," and his own later hits such as "Somebody's Baby."

Born Nov. 2, 1973, in Los Angeles, Ethan Browne pursued a career in acting, modeling, and music production.

His screen credits included roles in "Hackers" (1995) and "Raising Helen" (2004), along with a 2002 appearance on "Birds of Prey."

He also worked extensively as a DJ and founded Spinside Records, which operated as part of his father's independent label, Inside Recordings.

Jackson Browne had often spoken publicly about the role fatherhood played in shaping his life after Major's death.

In a 2021 interview with Route Magazine, he explained how raising Ethan Browne influenced his priorities.

"I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father," he said at the time. "And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I'll know it, and just do that."

The singer later reflected on Ethan Browne as a parent himself, praising his son's relationships with his own children.

"Ethan is a great father. He's a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids," he said in a 2022 interview with Tru Rock Revival. "When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I've done something really right in my life."