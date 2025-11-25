John Eimen, Child Actor on 'Leave It to Beaver,' Dies at 76

John Eimen, a former child actor who made his screen debut on "Leave It to Beaver," died Friday at his home in Mukilteo, Washington. He was 76.

His death was confirmed by a family representative to Entertainment Weekly, who said he had prostate cancer.

Eimen appeared regularly on television throughout the late 1950s and 1960s, building a lengthy list of credits while he was still a teenager.

His early roles placed him alongside well-known performers of the time, including Robert Stack, Jackie Coogan, Barbara Billingsley, and Ronald Reagan, who was acting years before entering public office.

Eimen was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Chicago. His move into acting began shortly after his family relocated to the San Gabriel Valley in Southern California.

He later revealed that the transition was unexpected.

A friend of his first grade teacher, who also worked as a children's talent agent, noticed him during school visits and approached the teacher about contacting his parents.

"She often came by the school, and she and my teacher often went out after school for dinner or something," Eimen recalled in 2020.

"She saw me at school, and at that time, I had bright, ridiculously bright red hair and the freckles, a really real all-American boy-type kid, 6 years old. She asked my teacher if maybe she could contact my parents and see about representing me."

Shortly afterward, Eimen landed his first television appearance in the 1957 pilot of "Leave It to Beaver," where he played a classmate of Jerry Mathers' Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver.

He returned for several additional episodes during the show's six-season run. The exposure helped open doors to a steady series of small and mid-sized roles across a wide mix of shows.

Through the late 1950s and much of the 1960s, Eimen appeared in episodes of "The Twilight Zone," "The Untouchables," "Bachelor Father," "Wagon Train," "Petticoat Junction," "The Lloyd Bridges Show," "Going My Way," and "General Electric Theater."

Although many roles were short or single-episode turns, they contributed to his steady presence across multiple series.

One of his more notable roles came in "McKeever and the Colonel," where he played Cadet Monk Roberts during the comedy's first season.

The part gave him one of his longer stretches on a single production during his years as a young actor.

Eimen was also cast in a planned 1961 drama called "Dr. Kate," in which he was set to play the son of Jane Wyman.

The series had secured a sponsor, but it did not proceed after Wyman withdrew from the project.

"With a sponsor in place, this show had the possibility to run for many years, considering Ms. Wyman's status as an Academy Award-winning actress," Eimen recalled. "However, she backed out of the deal, claiming dissatisfaction with the proposed 'after-prime time' schedule slot in the channel lineup."

The pilot was later reworked into a TV movie for the "Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse" anthology, produced by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

After stepping away from acting, Eimen focused on writing, recording, and music.

He later spent about a decade teaching English in Japan and subsequently worked more than 20 years as a flight attendant.