'The Big Lebowski' Actor Jack Kehler Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, an actor whose decades-long career includes supporting roles in various TV shows and films including "The Big Lebowski," has died at age 75.

The news was confirmed Monday by his son Eddie Kehler, who told Deadline that his father died from complications of leukemia on Saturday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Born on May 22, 1946, in Philadelphia, Kehler developed his skills at The Actors Studio. He made his onscreen debut as a gas station attendant in the 1983 film "Strange Invaders," according to the Daily Mail.

Over the next decade he appeared in shows such as "Hill Street Blues," "Hunter," "Cagney & Lacey," "L.A. Law," "Newhart" and "St. Elsewhere." By the late 1990s, he had featured in shows including "ER," "NYPD Blue," "Tales from the Crypt," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "Cop Rock," "Wings" and "Ellen."

Kehler was also cast in dozens of films such as "I Love You to Death," the original 1991 "Point Break," "The Last Boy Scout," "Waterworld," "Lethal Weapon 4," "Dudley Do-Right," "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Men in Black II," "Fever Pitch," "Invincible," and "Pineapple Express."

One of Kehler's most memorable roles amid the dozens of acting credits that made up his career was as The Dude's landlord Marty in the 1998 cult classic "The Big Lebowski." In the Coen Brothers' film, Kehler's character badgers The Dude (Jeff Bridges) for rent and also asks him to his dance performance at Crane Jackson's Fountain Street Theatre, which The Dude attends.

Tributes have been flooding social media after news of Kehler's death. Among those honoring his memory with a tribute was TV writer Jay Faerber.

"Sad to hear of Jack Kehler’s passing. Such a great character actor. I particularly loved him as “the inventor of Scrabble” in The Last Boy Scout," he wrote on Twitter.

"With a heavy heart I say goodbye to my dear talented friend #JackKehler who passed after a battle with Leukemia," added actor Jeff Daniel Phillips. "A consummate pro & dedicated artist (& later father) who gave everything to all his roles on screen & stage. I’ll miss his infectious laugh the most. Rest easy Jack."

Kehler is survived by wife Shawna Casey, son Eddie, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne and grandson Liam.