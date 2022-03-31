Paul Herman, 'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' Actor, Dead on 76th Birthday

Paul Herman, known for his roles in "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," has died at 76.

A rep for Herman confirmed in a statement that the actor died Tuesday, March 29, which was his 76th birthday, according to Fox News.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off screen. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time," the statement read.

Herman’s death was also announced by "Sopranos" co-star Michael Imperioli Wednesday on social media.

"Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor," he wrote in an Instagram post that listed several films the actor had appeared in.

"Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us," Imperioli added. "I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers."

Born in Brooklyn in 1946, Herman began his acting career after landing a role in 1982's "Dear Mr. Wonderful," according to The Hollywood reporter. During the course of the ’80s, he would star in several films including "Easy Money," "The Cotton Club," and "Radio Days" as well as TV shows like "Miami Vice" and "The Equalizer," before appearing in "The Sopranos" as club owner Peter “Beansie” Gaeta.

Riding the wave of success of that role, Herman went on to play Marvin, the accountant to Vince Chase (Adrian Grenier), in "Entourage" from 2004 to 2010. Over the course of his decades-long career, he would appear in over 60 titles, with additional film credits including "Heat," "Little Fockers," "We Own the Night," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "American Hustle."