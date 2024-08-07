Jack Black Assures Tenacious D Will 'Be Back' After Tour Cancellation

Jack Black has assured fans that Tenacious D will "be back" but the band needs "to take a break."

His comments come after his band partner, Kyle Gass, sparked outrage for a controversial remark about former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination in July.

The fallout was swift.

Black canceled the duo's latest tour in Australia and New Zealand amid calls for their deportation and put on hold "all future creative plans." Fans were left wondering if this was the end of the band. But Black has put the speculation to rest in an interview with Variety.

"We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime," he said Tuesday. "And we'll be back."

Black also dismissed rumors that he no longer speaks to Gass after nearly three decades as a band together.

"Yeah, we're friends. That hasn't changed," he said when asked whether he has been in touch with Gass. "These things take time sometimes … And we'll be back when it feels right."

Black spoke to Variety at the premiere of "Borderlands." During the interview, he showed off the guitar pick from the 2006 comedy film "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny."

"Look what I wore today: I wore the Pick of Destiny," Black said. "I love Tenacious D. It's probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It's a work of art, it's my baby."

Backlash erupted soon after Tenacious D's July 14 concert at the ICC Sydney Theatre, which took place a day after a shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former president was grazed in the ear by a bullet.

During the show, Black brought out a birthday cake for Gass to celebrate his 64th birthday. When Black asked Gass to make a wish, Gass joked, "Don't miss Trump next time."

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," Black said in a statement at the time. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

He added, "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."