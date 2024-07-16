WATCH TV LIVE

Jack Black Halts Tenacious D Tour Over Bandmate's Trump Remark

By    |   Tuesday, 16 July 2024 11:02 AM EDT

Jack Black has canceled Tenacious D's tour and put on hold "all future creative plans" with his bandmate Kyle Gass, who sparked outrage over a comment made on stage about the recent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Gass stirred controversy Sunday during a performance in Sydney. When asked by Black to make a wish onstage, he replied, "Don't miss Trump next time," Deadline reported.

Black promptly released a statement addressing the remarks.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," the actor, comedian and singer said to the outlet. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

The band has faced widespread backlash since Gass' comment, with an Australian senator calling for Tenacious D's deportation. The duo had a string of shows lined up in Australia and were set to head to New Zealand. Initially, one show was confirmed to be canceled before Black released his statement revealing he had pulled the plug on the entire tour.

Further, Tenacious D was due to kick off the U.S. leg of its tour in October in Ohio, which is also seemingly put on hold.

An unnamed source close to the situation told Deadline that information on "remaining tour dates and refunds will be provided at a later date."

Black, known for his outspoken support of the Democratic Party, made a notable appearance at a major fundraising event in Downtown Los Angeles on June 7 during which he endorsed the current Democratic incumbent.

"When the president wins in November — yeah! — I'm pretty sure I'm going to get a sweet shoutout in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here," he told the crowd at the Peacock Theater. "Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call. Mr. President, you're welcome."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 16 July 2024 11:02 AM
