Former Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Dies at 66

Paul Di’Anno, the vocalist best known for fronting Iron Maiden in their early years, has died aged 66.

Conquest Music confirmed that Di’Anno died at home in Salisbury, England, according to a Monday report by The Guardian.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023," Conquest Music said in a statement.

Born in Chingford, East London, Di’Anno joined Iron Maiden in November 1978, three years after the band was formed by bassist Steve Harris. Iron Maiden had already gone through two lead singers, and Di’Anno was not immediately impressed with the band.

"Their old singer had this silly sword and fake blood dripping from his mouth and me and my mate were pissing ourselves laughing," he later said, according to The Guardian. "But when we started playing together it just seemed to gel."

Di’Anno went on to sing on the band’s 1980 self-titled debut, as well as its follow-up in 1981, "Killers." He did, however, struggle with substance abuse. In one interview, he admitted to "going for it non-stop, 24 hours a day, every day." He also revealed clashes with Harris. He was fired after the world tour for "Killers," and replaced by Bruce Dickinson.

Di'Anno went on to pursue several music projects after exiting Iron Maiden. He briefly led a supergroup called Gogmagog and later found more success with the band Battlezone, releasing two albums in the mid-1980s.

Di'Anno also fronted Praying Mantis and formed the band Killers, which released two albums. He continued his career with other bands like Nomad and RockFellas.

"Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades," Iron Maiden said in a statement. "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."