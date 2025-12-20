Police Used Cell Data to Locate Nick Reiner

Police used geolocation tracking, cellphone records and surveillance footage to locate Nick Reiner just hours after his parents were found stabbed to death Sunday morning in Brentwood, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nick Reiner was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Prosecutors also added special circumstances of multiple murders and a special allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could mean a longer sentence.

Police found him by using location data from his cellphone, along with other electronic devices, app footprints and a network of cameras, per the Times.

Police started tracking Nick Reiner's movements across Los Angeles around 7 p.m. Sunday.

He was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the Exposition Park area near the University of California and did not resist arrest.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said during a press conference this week that Reiner was "found with good, solid police work and investigative tools."

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles.

Three months ago, Nick Reiner was photographed with his parents and siblings at the premiere of his father's film "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues."

He had spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction, cycling in and out of treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness in between through his teen years. Rob and Nick Reiner explored — and seemed to improve — their relationship through the making of the 2016 film, "Being Charlie."

Nick Reiner co-wrote and Rob Reiner directed the film about the struggles of an addicted son and a famous father. The film was not autobiographical but included several elements of their lives.

"It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had," Rob Reiner told the AP in 2016. "I told Nick while we were making it, I said, 'You know it doesn't matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already.'"

Rob Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work included some of the most memorable and endlessly watchable movies of the 1980s and '90s, including "This is Spinal Tap" and "A Few Good Men."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.