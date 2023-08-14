×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: idina menzel | lea michele | glee | ego

Idina Menzel Says Playing Lea Michele's Mom in 'Glee' Hurt Ego

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 12:35 PM EDT

Idina Menzel has admitted her ego took a knock when she was cast to play Lea Michele's mother on "Glee." 

With just a 15-year age gap between the two actors, Menzel had reservations about taking on the role of Shelby Corcoran. 

"You're worried you're not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone's mother when you probably should be their older sister," she told Irish magazine Stellar, according to the New York Post. 

"It just wasn’t great for the ego. But I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes, and was excited to work with [creator] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show."

Menzel got the call in September 2009. She had just given birth to her son and was concerned about not being able to work again, so when the opportunity arose, she grabbed it. 

"I had my son Walker, and then three months later, I got the call [to be on 'Glee'] and so I said yes," she recalled. 

Compounding the situation, Menzel was still breastfeeding at the time and "couldn’t fit into any of the costumes," but despite her issues, she went on to relish her role and would appear in guest capacity until 2013. 

Last year, Menzel spoke candidly with People about her IVF journey with her husband Aaron Lohr, who she married in 2017. Previously, from 2003 to 2013, she was married to Taye Diggs. They share Walker together. 

"Maybe before meeting me, [Lohr] didn’t think he wanted to have kids, and then he sees how good of a dad he can be, so I wanted that for him," Menzel told People

"I didn’t think I wanted to have a baby, but then Aaron has been the most amazing man to my son."

Menzel added that her marriage to Lohr was made stronger by their unsuccessful attempts to have a baby. 

"[Lohr] feels really loved that I even tried and put my body through that. I think going through all that, you’re so exhausted by it that finally, it becomes apparent, like, I don’t want to do this anymore, and it just wasn’t meant to be, and you’re resolved in that," she candidly admitted.

"He sees Walker as his own kid at this point anyway," she added. "I think we feel content and lucky with what we have."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Idina Menzel has admitted her ego took a knock when she was cast to play Lea Michele's mother on "Glee." With just a 15-year age gap between the two actors, Menzel had reservations about taking on the role of Shelby Corcoran. "You're worried you're not going to work again,...
idina menzel, lea michele, glee, ego
393
2023-35-14
Monday, 14 August 2023 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved