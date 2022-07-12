Samantha Ware Reacts to Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' Casting: Silence Is Complicity

Samantha Ware is speaking out after her former "Glee" co-star Lea Michele was cast in "Funny Girl."

Ware, who previously slammed the star for her treatment on the set of "Glee," took to Twitter to blast Michele, as well as Broadway and Hollywood, for "upholding whiteness."

"Yes, I'm online today. Yes, I see y'all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected" she said of Michele replacing Beanie Feldstein in the show. "Yes, I'm human. Yes, I'm Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I'm loud. Yes, I'd do it again."

Ware's fiery tweet comes two years after accusing Michele of making her life on "Glee" a "living hell" and claiming that she threatened to s*** in Ware's wig. Ware made the allegations in a since-deleted tweet asking Michele if she remembered taunting her during production on the series in 2015.

"LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! cause Ill never forget," Ware wrote. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would "s--t in my wig!" amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood..."

Speaking with Variety shortly after firing off the tweet, Ware said that Michele told her she did not deserve to work on the set of "Glee."

"She talked about how she has reign," Ware said. "And here's the thing: I completely understood that, and I was ready to be like, 'This is your show. I'm not here to be disrespectful.' But at that point, we were already past the respect and she was just abusing her power."

Michele was dumped by her major sponsors and had no choice but to apologize publicly for her actions.

"I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," she wrote in a statement on Instagram. "I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she added.

