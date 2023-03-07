'Scream 6' Star Pitched Her Character's Return

Actor Hayden Panettiere was determined that her "Scream 4" character return to the horror franchise, so she took matters into her own hands and called the directors.

Panettiere, who played the leading role of Kirby Reed in the fourth film in the "Scream" franchise, made the revelation to "Good Morning America" on Monday while discussing her career and how it got back on track after taking a break after her role in ABC's "Nashville," which ended in 2018.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do next," Panettiere said. "I did have to take those four years off and thank God I did. I had to work on myself — my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health."

The idea of returning as Kirby began to manifest in Panettiere's mind when the fifth "Scream" film was released in 2022, but without her character.

"When [Scream] popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again,' because I hoped that Kirby was still alive," Panettiere said.

Panettiere contacted "Scream" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and pitched her return.

"I willed her back into existence and I called them," Panettiere said. "I actually called them … when they were doing Scream 5 and I was like, 'Without me?! Wait. Hold on. I might still be alive, and I could come in handy.'"

During Monday's interview, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan shared his condolences on the death of Panettiere's brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died last month at age 28 from an enlarged heart. In a statement, his family remembered the rising actor for his charismatic personality and kindness.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," his family said, according to ABC News. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

Speaking with Strahan, Hayden Panettiere said her brother is "right here with me."