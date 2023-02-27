Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen's Cause of Death Revealed

A cause of death has been revealed for actor Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.

The 28-year-old died earlier this month from an enlarged heart, his family revealed in a statement to ABC News.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the family, including his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden Panettiere, said.

The statement also remembered Jansen for his charismatic personality and kindness.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," his family continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

One of Panettiere's friends found him unresponsive after visiting his home in New York over President's Day weekend, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that his friends grew concerned after the actor failed to show up at a business meeting. TMZ noted that the friend discovered Panettiere on Feb. 19, sitting upright in a chair, unresponsive. He called 911 and administered CPR. Panettiere's father told TMZ he had spoken to his son the night prior and he sounded "okay."

Panettiere launched his career as a voice actor before landing his breakthrough role on Disney Channel's "Even Stevens," according to Deadline. He also was cast in the sitcom "Hope & Faith" and the drama "Third Watch" before he went on to voice the recurring character Periwinkle on "Blue's Clues." He also lent his voice to series like "100 Things To Do Before Middle School," as well as films like "Robots," and "Ice Age: The Meltdown."

Onscreen he had roles in Nickelodeon's "The Last Day of Summer," "The Babysitters," "Major Crimes" as well as in a 2019 episode of "The Walking Dead." He also appeared alongside his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie "Tiger Cruise."