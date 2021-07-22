Halsey Reveals Birth of First Child

Halsey has become a mom.

The 26-year-old singer, who recently started using the they pronoun, revealed on Monday that they had welcomed their first child with boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, on July 14.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the "Without Me" hitmaker wrote in an Instagram post that featured photos from baby Ender Ridley Aydin's birth.

Halsey revealed they were pregnant in January. Weeks later, they took to Instagram to clarify that the pregnancy was "100% planned," and that they had "tried very hard for this bb," according to People.

"But I would be just as happy even if it were another way," Halsey added.

During the pregnancy, Halsey also spoke openly on Instagram about how their changing body had "leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!" they began their post."I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

Halsey added," My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all."

Weeks later, Halsey elaborated on the decision to update their pronouns to she/they on both Twitter and Instagram.

"For those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :)," the music star wrote, according to People. "The inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me."

"If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly," Halsey continued. "Thanks for being the best"

Halsey has been vocal about their road to pregnancy and in 2016 revealed to Rolling Stone that they had endured a miscarriage directly ahead of a show, but still went ahead with the performance.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," Halsey recalled at the time.

"That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f***ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

Related Stories: