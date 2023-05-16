×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hailey bieber | jusitn bieber | children

Hailey Bieber 'Scared' to Have Children With Justin Bieber

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 01:21 PM EDT

Hailey Bieber is sharing her views on expanding her family with husband Justin Bieber, saying that she is "scared" to have children.

"I literally cry about this all the time," Hailey Bieber, 26, told the Sunday Times.

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she continued. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Hailey Bieber added: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

The couple have spoken about having children on multiple occasions. In August last year, Hailey Bieber told Harper's Bazaar that marriage, as well as having kids, took effort.

"He's [Justin Bieber's] still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out," she said.

"I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," Hailey Bieber continued, adding, "and then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020, Justin Bieber shared that he was willing to have "as many as Hailey is wishing to push out" when it comes to babies, according to People. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

When asked what the couple were waiting for, Justin Bieber admitted "there's not really an issue."

"But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet," he added. "And that's OK."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Hailey Bieber is sharing her views on expanding her family with husband Justin Bieber, saying that she is "scared" to have children. "I literally cry about this all the time," Hailey Bieber, 26, told the Sunday Times.
hailey bieber, jusitn bieber, children
335
2023-21-16
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved