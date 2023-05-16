Hailey Bieber 'Scared' to Have Children With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is sharing her views on expanding her family with husband Justin Bieber, saying that she is "scared" to have children.

"I literally cry about this all the time," Hailey Bieber, 26, told the Sunday Times.

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she continued. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Hailey Bieber added: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

The couple have spoken about having children on multiple occasions. In August last year, Hailey Bieber told Harper's Bazaar that marriage, as well as having kids, took effort.

"He's [Justin Bieber's] still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out," she said.

"I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," Hailey Bieber continued, adding, "and then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020, Justin Bieber shared that he was willing to have "as many as Hailey is wishing to push out" when it comes to babies, according to People. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

When asked what the couple were waiting for, Justin Bieber admitted "there's not really an issue."

"But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet," he added. "And that's OK."