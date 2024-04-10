Gwen Stefani Waves Off Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani refuted rumors that she and husband Blake Shelton are parting ways, slamming the recent reports as "lies."

The No Doubt frontwoman made her remarks while opening up about her relationship with Shelton, whom she married in 2021, during an interview for NYLON.

"You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she said. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

For several months, fans have been speculating that the pair were headed for a split. The rumors emerged when it appeared as if Stefani and Shelton were more focused on their careers, the U.S. Sun noted.

Fueling questions about the status of their relationship, the pair then opted to spend New Year's Eve apart doing separate gigs.

Speaking with NYLON, Stefani admitted that while things were going strong between them, she did feel vulnerable in her marriage. This prompted her to write a duet titled "Purple Irises" with Shelton.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" Stefani said. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend. And all this s*** I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is — I'm overthinking. But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us."

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, with whom she shares three sons. They finalized their divorce in 2016, the New York Post reported.

Shelton tied the knot with fellow country artist Miranda Lambert in 2011, but they ended their marriage four years later.