Grimes, Elon Musk Change Daughter's Name

Grimes shortened her daughter's unusual name.

The musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shares two young children with Twitter CEO Elon Musk: 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X), and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y), who the pair welcomed via surrogate in December 2021. On Thursday, Grimes posted a rare photo of her daughter on Twitter.

"Y C," she captioned the Twitter post, the C being a reference to her first name. In a followup tweet, Grimes clarified her daughter's name change.

"She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such," she wrote.

Grimes, who initially tried to hide the birth of her daughter from the media before a journalist heard a baby crying in Grimes' house during an interview with Vanity Fair, added that she did not usually post photos of her daughter on social media, but "she's fairly unrecognizable here."

Y was born several weeks after Grimes and Musk ended their three-year relationship. The Tesla CEO confirmed the split at the time to Page Six, saying he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting X.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

During her interview with Vanity Fair last year, Grimes elaborated on why she wanted to keep Y's identity a secret.

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she said. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff ... X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don't know."