×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grimes | elon musk | daughter

Grimes, Elon Musk Change Daughter's Name

Elon Musk and Grimes
Elon Musk and Grimes (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 10:53 AM EDT

Grimes shortened her daughter's unusual name.

The musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shares two young children with Twitter CEO Elon Musk: 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X), and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y), who the pair welcomed via surrogate in December 2021. On Thursday, Grimes posted a rare photo of her daughter on Twitter.

"Y C," she captioned the Twitter post, the C being a reference to her first name. In a followup tweet, Grimes clarified her daughter's name change. 

"She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question,  .. and such," she wrote.

Grimes, who initially tried to hide the birth of her daughter from the media before a journalist heard a baby crying in Grimes' house during an interview with Vanity Fair, added that she did not usually post photos of her daughter on social media, but "she's fairly unrecognizable here."

Y was born several weeks after Grimes and Musk ended their three-year relationship. The Tesla CEO confirmed the split at the time to Page Six, saying he and Grimes remain on good terms while co-parenting X. 

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

During her interview with Vanity Fair last year, Grimes elaborated on why she wanted to keep Y's identity a secret. 

"Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," she said. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff ... X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don't know."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Grimes shortened her daughter's unusual name.
grimes, elon musk, daughter
334
2023-53-24
Friday, 24 March 2023 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved