'Great American Family' Actor Bledsoe Exits After Traditional Marriage Row

Actor Neal Bledsoe announced his exit from the Great American Family after Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments about the network's stance on marriage.

Cameron Bure, who serves as the network's chief creative officer, said last month during an interview with the The Wall Street Journal that the Great American Network would strive to "keep traditional marriage at the core." She was slammed by critics, including Bledsoe, who announced in a Dec. 5 statement to Variety his plans to leave.

"As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create," said Bledsoe, who starred in 2021's "The Winter Palace" and this year's "Christmas at the Drive-In" for Great American Family. "But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me.

"I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms."

Bledsoe added that it was impossible for not to say something after Cameron Bure's controversial remarks considering his long-lasting relationships with those from the queer community.

"My life wouldn't be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ community," he said. "From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt."

In a statement on Instagram, Cameron Bure addressed the controversy.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote.

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

Cameron Bure described herself as a "devoted Christian," adding that her comments were filtered through her religious beliefs.

"To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway," she continued.

"To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you. ... And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."