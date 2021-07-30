Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Criticism Over 'Seductive' Christian TikTok Video

Candace Cameron Bure has apologized for posting a religious TikTok video that many have criticized as "seductive" and "weird."

The video in question, posted on Wednesday, shows the "Fuller House" star lipsyncing to the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl." Bure is seen leaning onto a table while mouthing the words, "Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don't wanna' dance with me, dance with me."

She then picks up a copy of the bible and holds it close to her chest while continuing to mouth the lyrics to the song.

Bure also shared the video to her Instagram but deleted it after social media users slammed her. Some questioned her song choice, stating it was a "weird" way to show that she has "the power of the Holy Spirit." Others accused her of "vanity," of "sensualizing" her beliefs, and of being "seductive."

Bure explained that she made the video as a biblical version of a similar one her daughter, Natasha Bure, filmed and uploaded to TokTok. The message she wanted to convey was that "nothing can trump the Holy Spirit," according to USA Today. Bure also offered an apology in an Instagram Story.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," she said on Wednesday. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry – that was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible."

Bure noted that she deleted the Instagram video after realizing it had been misconstrued.

"And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive," she said. "So, I guess that didn't work, but I deleted it."

Bure added that she thought she was trying to be "cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work," but it was obviously not a hit with her fans.

"Anyway, most of you didn't like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention," she said. "But anyway, it's gone: now I know what you don't like."

