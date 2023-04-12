Country Star Granger Smith Leaving Music for Ministry

Country star Granger Smith has decided to give up his musical career in order to join a ministry.

The "Backroad Song" hitmaker shared the news Tuesday on Instagram, saying that he wanted to glorify God in the best way he could.

"I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose," he captioned a video of his announcement.

Smith, whose career spans 24 years, said that he is finally ready to exit the music industry after feeling a "strong desire to pursue ministry." Commenting on his career change, he explained that he will be serving his church located just outside of Austin, Texas, adding that the decision to join a ministry came after reading Mark 8 from the bible.

"Jesus says if anyone would come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me," Smith said, noting that this "form of self-denial is something I'm just not doing."

"And country music, when I get up on a stage and just need glorification and need praise," he continued. "And if I don't get it, then that means my career is not doing well. And so I'd work harder for that. I can't reconcile those two things, y'all. I can't, I can't."

Smith also spoke about his decision in an interview with People, saying that it is "a new passion, a new focus, a new direction that I believe is going to allow me to focus more on individual people and their lives."

“Which is ultimately why I started music touring in the very beginning. This is an even more micro-focused position in that. I'm not going anywhere."

Smith's announcement comes as he kicks off his "Like a River" tour, which was named in honor of his 3-year-old son who tragically died in a drowning accident nearly four years ago.