×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: granger smith | music | ministry

Country Star Granger Smith Leaving Music for Ministry

By    |   Wednesday, 12 April 2023 12:19 PM EDT

Country star Granger Smith has decided to give up his musical career in order to join a ministry.

The "Backroad Song" hitmaker shared the news Tuesday on Instagram, saying that he wanted to glorify God in the best way he could.

"I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose," he captioned a video of his announcement.

Smith, whose career spans 24 years, said that he is finally ready to exit the music industry after feeling a "strong desire to pursue ministry." Commenting on his career change, he explained that he will be serving his church located just outside of Austin, Texas, adding that the decision to join a ministry came after reading Mark 8 from the bible.

"Jesus says if anyone would come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me," Smith said, noting that this "form of self-denial is something I'm just not doing."

"And country music, when I get up on a stage and just need glorification and need praise," he continued. "And if I don't get it, then that means my career is not doing well. And so I'd work harder for that. I can't reconcile those two things, y'all. I can't, I can't."

Smith also spoke about his decision in an interview with People, saying that it is "a new passion, a new focus, a new direction that I believe is going to allow me to focus more on individual people and their lives."

“Which is ultimately why I started music touring in the very beginning. This is an even more micro-focused position in that. I'm not going anywhere."

Smith's announcement comes as he kicks off his "Like a River" tour, which was named in honor of his 3-year-old son who tragically died in a drowning accident nearly four years ago.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Country star Granger Smith has decided to give up his musical career in order to join a ministry.
granger smith, music, ministry
329
2023-19-12
Wednesday, 12 April 2023 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved