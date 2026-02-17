Gordon Ramsay: No Misconduct at Beckham Wedding

British chef Gordon Ramsay pushed back on claims made by Brooklyn Beckham, who accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of inappropriate behavior at his 2022 wedding.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted in January, Brooklyn Beckham said Victoria Beckham "hijacked" his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at their wedding and danced "very inappropriately" with him.

In an interview with The Sun, Ramsay, who attended the Palm Beach ceremony, rejected that account.

"Victoria is upset, and [has] every right to be upset," he told The Sun. "We were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun [and] having a dance."

The comments come after Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Peltz Beckham.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote in his January statement, describing what he characterized as efforts to undermine his marriage.

Ramsay, a longtime friend of David and Victoria Beckham, said he has observed their parenting closely.

"I've seen firsthand just how good parents they are," he said, adding, "The relationship with David and Brooklyn is very, very deep, and I know how much David loves Brooklyn."

Reflecting on tensions between parents and adult children, Ramsay said it can be "hard" when family dynamics shift after marriage, and that "there's bound to be some form of clash."

"I think it's only going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn looks at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him," he continued, adding that "time will be the best healer."

Ramsay went on to describe Brooklyn Beckham as having an "incredible" heart.

"But it's hard, I think, when you are infatuated. Love is blind," he said. "He's desperate to stand on his own two feet. He's desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from Brooklyn, and that's just a good thing to do."

He added, "But remember where you came from and honestly, one day you're not going to have your mom and dad, and you need to understand that," continuing, "...You're an amazing young man, but boy, they've done more for you than anyone will ever do in your entire life."

Singer-actor Marc Anthony this month also addressed the controversy in comments to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out, but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth," he said.

Anthony described the Beckhams as a "wonderful, wonderful family," though he said he had "nothing to say about what happened" that led to the estrangement.