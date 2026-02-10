Marc Anthony Addresses Beckham Family Feud: Hardly the Truth

Marc Anthony has responded to controversy involving the Beckham family after Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of inappropriate behavior during the singer's performance at Brooklyn Beckham's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Feb. 9, Anthony characterized the situation as misrepresented, although he did not discuss specific details.

"It's extremely unfortunate how it's playing out," he said of Brooklyn Beckham's estrangement from his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, adding, "but [how it's playing out] is hardly the truth."

Anthony also described the Beckhams as a "wonderful, wonderful family," but said he had "nothing to say about what happened" that led to the rift.

Anthony cited his longstanding relationship with the family, noting, "I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm godfather to Cruz. I'm really close to the family."

In addition to Brooklyn Beckham, 26, Victoria and David Beckham have three other children: Romeo Beckham, 23, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Beckham, 14.

The controversy centers on Brooklyn Beckham's account of his wedding reception, which he shared publicly in January on Instagram Stories.

In those posts, Brooklyn Beckham alleged that a planned first dance with his wife was disrupted.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he wrote, according to E! News.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead."

Brooklyn further alleged that Victoria Beckham "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," and said the experience left him feeling "uncomfortable" and "humiliated."

DJ Fat Tony, whose real name is Tony Marnoch and who attended and performed during the wedding weekend, corroborated Brooklyn Beckham's account during a January appearance on ITV.

"Brooklyn's literally devastated, because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife," he said.

"Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out," he said.

"They do this dance, and Marc Anthony's like, 'Go put your hands on your mother's hips.' And it was a Latin, you know, Latin thing. And the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

Similar details had surfaced earlier through an unnamed source who spoke to E! News in May.

"Brooklyn and Nicola were under the impression they were being gifted their first dance by Marc Anthony," the insider said.

"Marc Anthony announced, ‘Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room ...Victoria Beckham," the source said, adding that "Brooklyn wasn't quite sure what to do and was put in an awkward situation."

According to the source, guests were shocked and "Nicola left the room crying."