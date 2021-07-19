Gloria Estefan: US Should Get Involved in Cuba

Gloria Estefan is calling on the U.S. to provide assistance to Cuba amid the unrest that has swept the country in recent days.

In an Instagram post, the Cuban-born pop singer stressed the importance of global support, particularly from the U.S. and United Nations.

"My heart hurts for the Cuban people on the island & what they’ve already gone through for over 62 years…But now they are saying ENOUGH despite the beatings, the murders & incarcerations, the abuses of power, the starvation & the attempted destruction of their spirits!" she wrote in an Instagram post that featured a video of the protests that have erupted in the streets in Cuba.

"They need our support & that of the democratic & free countries of the world," Estefan continued. "The United Nations &, very especially, the United States, must strongly condemn the repressive & violent measures being taken by the Cuban government against their own people! Spread the images, spread the word!"

Several other celebrities have also brought attention to the situation in Cuba on social media.

Cuban-American rapper Pitbull last week urged international communities to "stand up, step up" and help Cuba, adding that, "if you don't understand what's going on you need to wake the f**k up."

"Bottom line is, this is about taking action," he continued.

The rapper also shared his frustration at not being able to directly help the country.

"It gets me hot, it bothers me and it frustrates me to a certain extent being a Cuban American, and having a platform to speak to the world and not being able to help my own people," he said. "Not being able to get them food, not being able to get them water, not being able to get them medicine. But most of all not being able to help, and really get them what they deserve which is freedom."

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello took to Instagram to encourage her followers to help spread awareness on the escalating situation in Cuba.

"Deaths from COVID are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even, food many people are dying," she wrote. "Right now, there are simultaneous protests in more than 5 cities in Cuba. Our brave people took the streets to protest for this humanitarian crisis and the people of Cuba need our help urgently."

Actress Eva Mendes, Grammy award-winning musician Willy Chirino and Cuban YouTube personalities Los Pichy Boys were also among those who used their platforms to shed light on the struggles in Cuba.

