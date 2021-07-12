Trump: I Stand With the Cuban People

Backing the protesters calling for liberation from communism in Cuba, former President Donald Trump issued a reminder of the Biden administration's reversing his Cuban policies and calling on President Joe Biden to stand up against communism.

"I stand with the Cuban people 100% in their fight for freedom," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Monday afternoon. "The government must let them speak and be free!

"Joe Biden MUST stand up to the communist regime or — history will remember. The Cuban people deserve freedom and human rights! THEY ARE NOT AFRAID!"

Trump noted the protests abruptly stopped in Cuba, remarking on the oppressive regime's silencing of freedoms and speech – much like he has denounced from Big Tech and the liberal mainstream media in America.

"Big demonstrations are breaking out in Cuba and Miami in protest of the Communist Cuban Government (although, today there are zero protesters in Cuba — you know what that means!)," Trump's statement began.

Trump also rebuked Biden's reversing his administration's "very tough stance on Cuba," while reminding Americans former President Barack Obama – who Biden served as a vice president – was not only soft on Cuba, but welcoming.

"Don't forget that Biden and the Democrats campaigned on reversing my very tough stance on Cuba," Trump's statement continued. "Remember when Obama attended baseball games with Castros while they imprisoned, beat, and killed the Cuban people."

Trump's strict embargo against Cuba was imposed after he took the White House from Obama in 2017, which the Cuban president pointed to for causing an energy shortage, which triggered the uprising that saw the first mass anti-government protests in decades on the island.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the "economic asphyxiation" causing the discontent over energy shortages forcing the government to slow economic output and causing blackouts in the tropical island.

Diaz-Canel also railed against "Miami's conservative Cuban-American mafia" for fueling the unrest as Cubans were already exhausted and living uneasy with surging COVID-19 infections on the island, according to The Associated Press.

Protesters looted and flipped a police car, according to the president, scenes similar to the anti-China protests in Hong Kong more than a year ago and the social injustice unrest in America led by Black Lives Matter and antifa activists after the death of George Floyd.