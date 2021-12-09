×
Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Dies in Police Custody After Car Chase

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

By    |   Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:46 PM

Alabama state authorities are investigating the death of Glenn Foster Jr., a former New Orleans Saints player who mysteriously died after being taken into police custody.

Foster died Monday — two days after he was arrested following a high-speed police chase — at a medical facility north of Tuscaloosa in western Alabama, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency cited by CNN

The 31-year-old drew attention on Saturday night when he was spotted driving up to 90 mph in a 45-mph zone, Chief Richard Black of the Reform Police Department told NOLA.com. A high-speed police chase ensued, and Foster was eventually arrested after a spike strip was used to slow his car down. 

According to The Washington Post, Foster was booked Saturday on three counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and attempt to elude. His family was informed and they divulged information about his previous mental health struggles.

Foster had been experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder, and according to his farther, Glenn Sr., had recently experienced a manic episode and needed medical treatment for his mental health disorder, according to the Post.

The police chief agreed but when he arrived at the jail with Foster's family, they were informed that Foster had been involved in an "altercation" with another inmate and was placed under the jurisdiction of the sheriff's office, the Post reported. They were told they could not visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

"Since Friday night, my son, who needed medical treatment for his manic or bipolar episode, never received any treatment," Glenn Sr. told the Post.

On Monday arrangements were made to transport Foster to another facility and the sheriff's office said he got into a police cruiser with no incident. However, upon arrival at medical facility, Foster was unresponsive and could not be revived according to the Post. 

"He arrived to his death," Glenn Sr. said. "I don’t know what happened with him physically while he was in the jail because they wouldn’t let us see him."

The father told the Post that the sheriff's office was negligent as it was informed of his son's preexisting medical condition but did not immediately provide medical assistance. Instead, he said, his son was charged with additional crimes including robbery as part of the alleged altercation incident, the Post reported. 

No cause of death has been determined as of Thursday. According to a release by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday to CNN, "nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office."

