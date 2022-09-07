Report: Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady in Separate Homes Following Spat

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage has disintegrated to the extent that the supermodel is living in a different home at the moment, according to reports.

Last week Page Six reported that Bündchen had spent time in Costa Rica following an alleged massive fight with the NFL star, and while she is back in Florida, she has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.

"She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn't been to their home in Tampa," an insider told the outlet. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she's leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down."

Over the weekend, Bündchen was spotted spending time with their 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, but Brady was nowhere in sight. An insider with knowledge of the situation revealed to Page Six that Bündchen has been staying in Miami while Brady continues to live in their estate. And while sources told the outlet that rumors of divorce are currently "not true," other insiders said they are headed in that direction.

Tensions reportedly arose when Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to play another season in the NFL with the Buccaneers. This, a source told Page Six, was against what he and Bündchen had initially decided together.

"They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," the source said.

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to unretire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," a separate insider added.

RadarOnline recently reported that the pair had been struggling to keep their marriage together and had even undergone couples therapy to improve their relationship. Fueling rumors of their crumbling marriage, Brady announced he was taking several days off from football practice for "personal reasons."

"I'm 45-years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can," he said when pressed on the matter. "You know, it's a continuous process."