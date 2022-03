NFL legend Tom Brady announced on Twitter Sunday that he plans to play next season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady tweeted. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

This a breaking story. Check back for updates.