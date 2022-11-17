'Ghostbusters' Star, Playboy Playmate Herrin Dead at 65

Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model and actor known for her role in "Ghostbusters," died at 65.

The news was confirmed Tuesday by the Santa Barbara News-Press, which noted that Herrin "passed away peacefully" on Oct. 28 in her hometown of Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is unknown but according to the News-Press, her family is asking mourners to donate money to the American Cancer Society in her memory to further the research on the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

After graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1975, Herrin pursued a career in modeling, appearing on the cover of various local and international magazines including the March 1981 issue of Playboy, in which she was named "Playmate of the Month," Entertainment Weekly noted. She also modeled in a series of fitness and swimwear advertisements for FIT magazine.

In addition to modeling, Herring appeared in several films including 1984's "Romancing the Stone," 1989's "Road House," and 1987's "Beverly Hills Cop II." One of her most memorable roles was as a ghost who shares an intimate moment with actor Dan Aykroyd in 1984's "Ghostbusters." He recalled the scene during an interview with Polygon in November 2021.

"Yes, I remember the woman who played that," Aykroyd said at the time. "Her name was Kym Herrin, and she was a Playboy playmate. She played the ghost. Like, I wish they'd let that scene go a little longer."

Also during the mid-1980s, Herrin appeared in ZZ Top's music video for "Legs" — an opportunity she almost missed out on.

"I was in LA partying with some friends. I was up late. I had a cold," Herrin recalled in a 2013 interview. "I checked my [answering] machine in Santa Barbara and there was the [ZZ Top] casting call. Be there today and I had one hour. I flipped out."

Herrin rushed to the audition and made a lasting impression.

"They called my name and I met the boys in the band," Herrin recalled. "I apologized for my appearance. Then I asked if anyone had mineral water — or better, a beer. They must have been thirsty, also. Out came the beer and we started talking about everything — motorcycles, chili cook-offs, Santa Barbara. They were super nice guys. We hit it off."

Herrin is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, and nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor.