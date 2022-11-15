John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston's Father, 'Days of Our Lives' Star, Dead at 89

Jennifer Aniston's father, John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his role in "Days of Our Lives," has died at 89.

The "Friends" alum confirmed Monday via Instagram that her father John died Friday, Nov. 11.

"Sweet papa … John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a series of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Born in Crete, Greece, in 1933, John famously played the role of Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" starting in 1985. The actor also appeared in several other TV series including "Search for Tomorrow," "The West Wing," "Gilmore Girls," and "Mad Men," according to People. Earlier this year he was honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his longstanding role on the soap opera and most recently, he appeared in an episode of "Days of Our Lives" that aired Friday.

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston," the series said in a statement shared on Twitter. "We love you John. Your legend will live on."

Series co-creator Ken Corday also remembered John in a statement to People.

"John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented," he said. "It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year."

Corday added the team would be "mourning this great and profound loss."

"John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our 'Days of Our Lives' community," he continued. "He, along with our 'Victor Kiriakis,' will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him."

John's final "Days of Our Lives" episode will air Dec. 26.

