Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman Lead Tributes to 'Cheers' Co-star George Wendt

News of "Cheers" star George Wendt's death has been met with an outpouring of tributes.

The actor, best known for playing Norm Peterson in the sitcom, died "peacefully in his sleep while at home" on Tuesday at age 76, his family confirmed to People. He appeared in every episode of "Cheers" from its 1982 premiere to its finale in 1993.

Commenting on his death, fellow "Cheers" star Ted Danson told the outlet that he was "devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us."

"I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children," Danson said. "It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

"Cheers" star Rhea Perlman told People that she would remember Wendt as "the sweetest, kindest man I ever met."

"It was impossible not to like him," she said. "As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say."

John Ratzenberger, who appeared in "Cheers" as Cliff Clavin, told The Hollywood Reporter he was "heartbroken" to hear of Wendt's death.

"For eleven years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television's most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance - the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift," he said.

"He was a true craftsman - humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved," Ratzenberger added. "I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him."

Several other celebrities took to social media to remember Wendt. Leading the tributes on social media was his "Gung Ho" co-star Michael Keaton, who wrote on Instagram, "Just somebody you loved being around! talented and funny and a good guy RIP George."

Melissa Joan Hart, who worked alongside Went on the series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" in 2001 and 2002, added on Instagram that "heaven just got a little funnier" with his arrival.

"He was warm, professional and kind and our cast and crew were gifted with his presence every time. Rest in peace!" she wrote.