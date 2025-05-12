'General Hospital' Actor Denise Alexander Dead at 85

Soap opera veteran Denise Alexander, known for her roles in "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives," has died at age 85.

Alexander died March 5 of natural causes at the home of a nephew in Boulder, Colorado, her stepson, Anthony Colla, told The Hollywood Reporter in a report published Sunday.

Alexander began her acting career in the early 1950s with a Broadway debut in "The Children’s Hour" and went on to appear in TV shows like "Father Knows Best," "The Twilight Zone," and "The Danny Kaye Show," according to Variety. In 1960, she was thrust into the limelight after being cast in the CBS soap opera "The Clear Horizon."

Two years later, she appeared in a pilot for the ABC soap "Emergency Hospital," which would eventually become "General Hospital," but not in the role of Lesley Webber, which she is best known for. In 1966, she landed the part of Susan Martin on "Days of Our Lives," a role she would hold for the next seven years.

Alexander went on to join "General Hospital" as Webber amid declining ratings. At the time, ABC was introducing new characters and storylines to revitalize the show. She became part of a popular love triangle with Rick Webber (Chris Robinson) and Monica Bard (Leslie Charleson). Her character later confessed to a murder committed by her daughter, Laura (Genie Francis). The role earned Alexander a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Lesley was written off "General Hospital" in a car accident, but, 12 years later, in 1996, the show revealed she had survived. During that time, Alexander also appeared on NBC’s "Another World."

“She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber — one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television — for nearly five decades," "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement, according to Variety. "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her. On behalf of the entire 'General Hospital' family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace."