Actor Johnny Wactor Dies Shielding Friend in LA Shooting

"General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor has died after being shot during a suspected robbery in Los Angeles. He was 37.

Wactor was shot at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday after confronting three men trying to steal a vehicle's catalytic converter, The Guardian reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

It has since emerged that Wactor died trying to shield a female co-worker from the line of fire.

According to the Daily Mail, he was escorting his unidentified friend to her car when he came across three men who had jacked up his car. Thinking his car was being towed, Wactor approached the men to address the situation when one of them raised a gun at him, the Daily Mail reported. He died while shielding his friend with his body as shots were fired, the outlet stated.

The three men fled the scene in a separate vehicle. They were reportedly all wearing masks.

"We're Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Wactor's brother, Grant, told the Daily Mail.

"He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'" he continued.

"And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that's when they shot him."

Wactor's grandmother, Barbara, told the Daily Mail that his death left the family "completely devastated."

"He was just walking to his car. It's senseless," she said.

Born in Charleston, South Carolina in 1986, Wactor made his television debut in the Lifetime drama series "Army Wives." He later landed guest roles in various shows including "Westworld," "The OA," and "Criminal Minds."

Between 2020 and 2022, Wactor portrayed the character Brando Corbin in over 160 episodes of "General Hospital."

"The entire 'General Hospital' family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," a statement issued by "General Hospital" read.

"He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."