Gene Simmons Questions Rap Music's Place in Rock Hall

Gene Simmons is challenging the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over its decision to induct rap artists.

During a recent appearance on the "Legends N Leaders" podcast, the 75-year-old KISS bassist questioned the Hall's selection standards and highlighted what he said he sees as inconsistencies.

"The fact, for instance, that Iron Maiden is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is," Simmons said.

He also referenced an exchange with rapper Ice Cube.

"Ice Cube and I had a back-and-forth — he's a bright guy and I respect what he's done," Simmons said. "It's not my music. I don't come from the ghetto. It doesn't speak my language."

Simmons said he has repeatedly stated that hip-hop should not be recognized by the Rock Hall.

"I said in print many times: hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera, [and] symphony orchestras," he said. "How come the New York Philharmonic doesn't get the Rock & Roll [Hall of Fame induction]? Because it's called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

He recalled Ice Cube saying the Hall honors artists whose music reflects "the spirit of rock," but Simmons argued that notion.

"I just wanna know when Led Zeppelin's gonna be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. 'Oh, you can't do that.' 'Oh, really?'" he said.

Simmons said rap and hip-hop are, in his view, driven mainly by spoken words rather than melody.

"Music has labels because it describes an approach. By and large, rap, hip-hop is a spoken-word art. You put beats in the back of it and somebody comes up with a musical phrase, but it's verbal," he said.

"There are some melodies, but by and large it's a verbal thing — it's rhyming and all that. And I know [rapper] Eminem can [rap quickly]. I wish him more success. I really don't give a f***. It just doesn't speak to me. With the genius of being able to put words and music and arrange it, it's much more complex."

Simmons previously expressed similar views. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, he said he expected rap to fade.

"I'm looking forward to music coming back to lyrics and melody, instead of just talking. A song, as far as I'm concerned, is by definition lyric and melody … or just melody," he said at the time. "Rap will die. Next year, 10 years from now, at some point, and then something else will come along. And all that is good and healthy."

Simmons was asked if he enjoys any rap music.

"I don't have the cultural background to appreciate being a gangster," he said. "Of course, that's not what it's all about, but that's where it comes from. That's the heart and soul of it. It came from the streets."