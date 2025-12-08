Gene Simmons: Trump's Oval Office Looks 'Terrific'

Kiss bassist and rock icon Gene Simmons praised the look of the Oval Office under President Donald Trump, calling it "terrific."

Simmons made the remarks while walking the red carpet at Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors, noting the office appeared far more polished than it had under former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

"It used to be a drab. I've been here through Mr. Clinton and Mr. Bush, and it used to be a pretty drab place," Simmons said of his Oval Office visit the day before.

"It's coming alive. I think it's great."

Trump redesigned the Oval Office with a more formal, gold-accented look.

He restored gold curtains, added military and American flags behind the Resolute Desk, changed the rug and furniture to more traditional styles, and updated artwork and busts, creating a more ornate aesthetic than his predecessors.

Every year, Kennedy Center honorees visit the White House for a reception and photo session with the president — separate from the evening gala, which is held at the Kennedy Center.

Asked about Kiss receiving the Kennedy Center honoree medals, Simmons replied, "It doesn't suck."

His bandmates, guitarist Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss, also shared their thoughts on the recognition.

"It's an incredible honor. It's surreal," Stanley said.

"And as a kid who grew up with nothing, the idea of being in the White House, the Oval Office, receiving accolades from the president — that's beyond anything that I could have ever fathomed."

Criss said, "A kid from Brooklyn, I never thought I'd be in the Oval Office sitting with the president of the United States."

The fourth original member of Kiss, Ace Frehley, died in October and was honored during the program with a moment of silence.

