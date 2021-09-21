Gayle King Reveals She Is a Grandmother

Gayle King is officially a grandmother.

The 66-year-old journalist revealed during Monday's episode of "CBS This Morning" that her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and her husband, Virgil Miller, have welcomed their first child, son Luca Lynn Miller.

"I’ve wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it’s really something when you see your own child become a parent," King said, according to Oprah Daily, where she serves as editor-at-large. "That’s how I felt about this child. I’m so nuts about him."

King admitted she had vowed not to share too many details about Luca, but did confirm that his birth took place last week.

"Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday, and I got on a plane," King said. "I left the set, got on a plane, and I actually beat her home Friday, because it took so long to get released from the hospital."

She managed to spend time bonding with Luca, and even received a lecture from her daughter.

"I was holding him and Kirby goes, ‘You know, you have to support his neck,'" King recalled. "I was like, 'Uh, OK. I got it. I actually know how to do this.'"

King previously revealed to Oprah Daily that, although she "would have even thrilled" regardless of the baby's sex, she was "so excited when I found out it was a boy, because as the oldest of four girls, I always wanted a big brother for myself." King also shared that the newborn's second name was particularly significant to their family.

"Virgil lost his brother earlier this year, so little Luca has his late uncle’s name," she said, adding that they've nicknamed Luca LL Cool Mill.

"Congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son-in-law, and now I have a favorite grandson," King continued. "I’m over the moon!"

Speaking with Oprah Daily, Kirby praised her mother for being a role model to her.

"I’ve wanted to be a mom for so long and having a mom like mine has given me such an incredible template for what a mom can be," she said. "I love our relationship, and I get so excited thinking about what that relationship will look like with my son as he’s a baby, as he’s a child, and so on."

Related Stories: