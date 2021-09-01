'CBS This Morning' Rebrands With New Name, Co-Host, and Studio

"CBS This Morning" is undergoing some major changes.

As part of a rebranding effort, the popular show will be receiving a new name, studio, and co-host, CBS announced Tuesday.

From Sept. 7, "CBS This Morning" will be reimagined as "CBS Mornings," according to the New York Daily News. Production has already moved from its studio on West 57th Street to a new, state-of-the-art studio across the street from ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square. It is here that former NFL star Nate Burleson will join Gayle King and Tony Dkoupil at the anchor table, replacing Anthony Mason.

"There is something about being in the heart of the city that’s special," Burleson told Deadline. "So visually, aesthetically, there is a new look. But as far as the show itself, we want to stick with the rich tradition that we have of staying true to our journalistic approach early in the seven o’clock hour, giving people what they need. And then we tap into our storytelling, and we have individuals all across the board, not just on our set, but the weekend crew, all of our correspondents and reporters in the field."

CBS News president Neeraj Khemlani explained that the revamp will connect all the network’s morning news broadcasts.

"All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music," Khemlani said.

Hard news and conversation will predominantly feature during the first hour of the weekday broadcast, followed by expanded feature reporting and human interest stories during the second hour. As Khemlani explained, the aim is to bring "a little bit of 'CBS Sunday Morning' — every morning — on 'CBS Mornings,'" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

