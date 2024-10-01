Broadway Star Gavin Creel Dies at 48

Tony-winning Broadway actor Gavin Creel died at age 48 at his Manhattan home Monday, Matt Polk, a representative for Creel, told CNN, citing Creel's partner Alex Temple.

"As an award-winning Broadway star, he brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building," a statement to CNN read.

Creel was being treated for a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma, which he was diagnosed with in July 2024.

Hailing from Findlay, Ohio, Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Jimmy Smith in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," earning his first Tony Award nomination. He went on to become a renowned stage actor who was known for his portrayal of both comedic and dramatic roles on Broadway and the West End.

In 2009, Gavin Creel received his second Tony nomination for his role as Claude in the Broadway revival of "Hair." In 2014, he won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Elder Price in "The Book of Mormon." Creel claimed his first Tony in 2017 for playing Cornelius Hackl in the "Hello, Dolly!" revival, starring alongside Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce.

Creel portrayed Dr. Pomatter in the 2019 Broadway production of Sara Bareilles' "Waitress," later reprising the role in London's West End in 2020. In 2022, the duo reunited on stage for the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's "Into the Woods."

Shortly after news of his death broke, social media was flooded with tributes from friends and celebrities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative mind behind Broadway productions "Hamilton" and "In the Heights."

"Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent," Miranda wrote in an Instagram post. "He is so loved and it is unimaginable that he's no longer with us. My heart goes out to all the friends and family and collaborators lucky enough to be in his orbit. We love you and we'll always love you Gavin."

Actor Bette Midler also paid tribute to Creel on social media.

"Beloved by the #Broadway community, the radiant actor #GavinCreel has died from a rare form of cancer. He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in “Hello Dolly” and I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can't believe he's gone. What a loss," she wrote

"Rest now @realgavincreel," added Lea Michele, who crossed over to Broadway with her hit show "Funny Girl." "Sending my love and prayers to his family and all those who were lucky enough to know his light."